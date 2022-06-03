SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

UofSC Libraries receives Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection

Rick Noble holds an autographed guitar after he donated his Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia...
Rick Noble holds an autographed guitar after he donated his Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection to UofSC.(UofSC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina received a Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection Friday.

The collection was given to UofSC by fan, Rick Noble, and includes everything from CDs and ticket stubs to record store banners and T-shirts that he’s collected since 1993.

“They just started giving me T-shirts and other merchandise,” Noble says. “And I just went on from there. It was a treasure hunt.”

Noble decided to donate his collection to the alma mater of the four band members, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Stonefeld who met and formed the band at UofSC in 1986.

“The support of fans like Rick Noble over the past 30 years is what allowed the dreams we had as South Carolina students to become reality on stages across the world,” says lead singer Darius Rucker. “It’s such a special, full-circle moment to see his collection come home to the UofSC library and we couldn’t be more thankful to him for supporting both our band and our university.”

Rucker returned to UofSC in April after the Gamecock Women’s Basketball team won the NCAA National Championship title.

“The story of Hootie and Blowfish is forever entwined with the University of South Carolina – it’s one of the exciting pieces of our modern history,” says Interim President Harris Pastides. “Rick’s collection will help capture that story and preserve it for future generations. We are so grateful for his foresight, dedication and generosity in sharing a gift that increases the stature of the University Libraries’ music collections.”

Highlights of the collection include:

  • Autographed guitar
  • Atlantic Records promo book One Fish Two Fish Hootie and the Blowfish
  • Drumsticks
  • Autographed drumhead
  • Hootie and the Blowfish candle
  • Monday after the Masters programs
  • Hootie golf balls

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Free talent retention program
VIDEO: Free talent retention program for students
Ronald McDonald
Soda City Live: Royal Rumble by Ronald McDonald House
VIDEO: Free smoking cessation classes
VIDEO: Free smoking cessation classes
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations