UofSC Libraries receives Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina received a Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection Friday.

The collection was given to UofSC by fan, Rick Noble, and includes everything from CDs and ticket stubs to record store banners and T-shirts that he’s collected since 1993.

“They just started giving me T-shirts and other merchandise,” Noble says. “And I just went on from there. It was a treasure hunt.”

Noble decided to donate his collection to the alma mater of the four band members, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Stonefeld who met and formed the band at UofSC in 1986.

“The support of fans like Rick Noble over the past 30 years is what allowed the dreams we had as South Carolina students to become reality on stages across the world,” says lead singer Darius Rucker. “It’s such a special, full-circle moment to see his collection come home to the UofSC library and we couldn’t be more thankful to him for supporting both our band and our university.”

Rucker returned to UofSC in April after the Gamecock Women’s Basketball team won the NCAA National Championship title.

“The story of Hootie and Blowfish is forever entwined with the University of South Carolina – it’s one of the exciting pieces of our modern history,” says Interim President Harris Pastides. “Rick’s collection will help capture that story and preserve it for future generations. We are so grateful for his foresight, dedication and generosity in sharing a gift that increases the stature of the University Libraries’ music collections.”

Highlights of the collection include:

Autographed guitar

Atlantic Records promo book One Fish Two Fish Hootie and the Blowfish

Drumsticks

Autographed drumhead

Hootie and the Blowfish candle

Monday after the Masters programs

Hootie golf balls

