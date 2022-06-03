Soda City Live: South Carolina Ag & Art Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Ag & Art Tour is happening this month. It is our nation’s largest farm and art tour, spanning ten counties in our state. It’s a free, self-guided tour of farms and artisans.

Jackie Moore is the director of agritourism for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. And Sal Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite the public to participate.

During the tour, visitors see firsthand where their food comes from, they can watch artists in action, and purchase their works. They also get to enjoy the melodies of local musicians, and learn more about rural life. More than 45,000 visitors participated since 2012. The tours in Colleton and Lancaster counties already have taken place. This weekend, June 4 and 5, the tours are in Kershaw, York (east side), and Charleston counties. The weekend of June 11 and 12, the tours are in Lexington, Richland, Newberry, and York (west side) counties. Then the weekend of June 18 and 19, you can tour Fairfield County. And June 25 and 26, visit Chester County.

Learn more at https://www.agandarttour.com/.

