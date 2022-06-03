SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Red Diamond Scholarship Gala

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Alumnae Chapter (RCA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosts an annual fundraiser known as the Red Diamond Scholarship Gala on the first Friday in June.

The inaugural scholarship gala, known as RCA Holiday Gala, was held in December 1995. Following the success of the first gala, RCA set out on a purpose to grow our community outreach and impact. Today, the Red Diamond Scholarship Gala is the chapter’s signature fundraising event.

With the support of our community partners, friends and family, RCA has awarded nearly $200,000 to deserving high school seniors and college students.

This year’s fundraiser is virtual and will be held Friday, June 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To gain access to the event, head to www. richlandcountydeltas.org and purchase the access link click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis
Attorney General’s office closes case on Sumter Co. Sheriff sexual assault allegations over insufficient evidence

Latest News

Capture Columbia aims to retain young talent in the Midlands
Capture Columbia aims to retain young talent in the Midlands
Free talent retention program
VIDEO: Free talent retention program for students
Baking up deliciousness for Juneteenth
Soda City Live: Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar offering shots of desert
J. Wick Candle and Co.
Soda City Live: Locally-owned natural candles