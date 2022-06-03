Soda City Live: Red Diamond Scholarship Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Alumnae Chapter (RCA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosts an annual fundraiser known as the Red Diamond Scholarship Gala on the first Friday in June.

The inaugural scholarship gala, known as RCA Holiday Gala, was held in December 1995. Following the success of the first gala, RCA set out on a purpose to grow our community outreach and impact. Today, the Red Diamond Scholarship Gala is the chapter’s signature fundraising event.

With the support of our community partners, friends and family, RCA has awarded nearly $200,000 to deserving high school seniors and college students.

This year’s fundraiser is virtual and will be held Friday, June 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To gain access to the event, head to www. richlandcountydeltas.org and purchase the access link click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.