SC State sued by former university president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - James E. Clark, the former president of SC State is suing the university for the salary he says he is still owed from his time as president of the school.

The lawsuit was filed against the school’s Board of Trustees and others in connection with the school.

Mr. Clark is seeking 570,000 in compensatory damages and 1.2 million in punitive damages.

According to Clark’s attorneys, Clark was promised a certain amount of pay upon being hired.

But he declined the money in the first year because of the university’s financial difficulties.

His attorneys also stated, however in an agreement made between Clark and the school in 2018, they guaranteed the money would be paid to him.

Clark was president of the school from 2016 until his termination in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.