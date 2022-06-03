SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project

Latest News

Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Rick Noble holds an autographed guitar after he donated his Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia...
UofSC Libraries receives Hootie and the Blowfish memorabilia collection
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now