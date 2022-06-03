SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Natural Hair Festival coming to Greenville

Little girl getting hair done
Little girl getting hair done(FOX Carolina)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival is set for Greenville this weekend.

The festival is set to bring together local consumers and Black entrepreneurs from The Upstate and beyond.

Lejani Goodin is a vendor. She can’t wait to represent her culture and identity with her beaded jewelry.

“My bead work is my meditation. It’s my prayer,” Goodin said, “I am of African American but also Native American descent.”

Goodin is only 23 but---bead-by-bead--is already building her business.

“There is me in this. This isn’t just something I’m throwing on a table to be sold,” said Goodin, “A lot of time, and care, and love goes into the stuff that I make.”

One of her pieces took nine hours of work.

Stories, like Goodin’s inspired Porscha Davis to create a natural hair festival. She is the owner and founder. Davis says it started as an idea to start a food truck festival.

“Support the younger entrepreneurs, so they can see that it definitely is possible to be able to have a dream and make it turn into fruition,” Davis said.

Davis is giving Black businesses a place to connect, while also encouraging people to embrace their coils, kinks, and curls.

“Natural hair is a thing that’s coming around,” said Davis, “And, at first, I thought it was trending, but I see, now, it’s no longer trending. It’s more a of a lifestyle.”

Davis is also Goodin’s loctitian. Unfortunately, oftentimes, companies see locs as unprofessional. Goodin says a place for her to be who she is, is important.

“Highlighting natural hair, hair care, Black culture, in particular, made me really excited, because you don’t really see us showcased in this way,” said Goodin.

Davis wants the entire upstate to have a place, one that she hopes to keep hosting for years to come.

“I want them to be able to embrace their natural hair, walk away with education, walk away with good, quality products, and walk away with knowing that they’re not necessarily by themselves in this natural hair journey,” Davis said.

The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, Saturday June 4.

There will be food, vendors, a fashion show, laughs, performances, and more. Tickets will be sold at the door.

And you do not have to have natural or kinky hair to participate. All are welcome.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North...
SC leaders say state is prepared for direct hit from hurricane, urge all South Carolinians to be ready
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
Deceased man in Lexington Co. shoot-out was on bond for murder
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment

Latest News

Russell Weldon Fountain (left), Charisma Chimere Peterson (middle), Jasper Jerell Epps(right)
Newberry Co arrest suspects for stealing fuel at gas pump
Ana Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher visiting from Dilley, Texas, wears an earring in the...
Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier and cooler air moves in for the weekend
Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary
Sumter Co man arrested in connection to home burglary
18-year-old Jessica Kolp from Ben Lippen school
“I’m still breathing. What more can I ask for?” Columbia teen graduates, four months after severe crash.