Natural Hair Festival coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival is set for Greenville this weekend.

The festival is set to bring together local consumers and Black entrepreneurs from The Upstate and beyond.

Lejani Goodin is a vendor. She can’t wait to represent her culture and identity with her beaded jewelry.

“My bead work is my meditation. It’s my prayer,” Goodin said, “I am of African American but also Native American descent.”

Goodin is only 23 but---bead-by-bead--is already building her business.

“There is me in this. This isn’t just something I’m throwing on a table to be sold,” said Goodin, “A lot of time, and care, and love goes into the stuff that I make.”

One of her pieces took nine hours of work.

Stories, like Goodin’s inspired Porscha Davis to create a natural hair festival. She is the owner and founder. Davis says it started as an idea to start a food truck festival.

“Support the younger entrepreneurs, so they can see that it definitely is possible to be able to have a dream and make it turn into fruition,” Davis said.

Davis is giving Black businesses a place to connect, while also encouraging people to embrace their coils, kinks, and curls.

“Natural hair is a thing that’s coming around,” said Davis, “And, at first, I thought it was trending, but I see, now, it’s no longer trending. It’s more a of a lifestyle.”

Davis is also Goodin’s loctitian. Unfortunately, oftentimes, companies see locs as unprofessional. Goodin says a place for her to be who she is, is important.

“Highlighting natural hair, hair care, Black culture, in particular, made me really excited, because you don’t really see us showcased in this way,” said Goodin.

Davis wants the entire upstate to have a place, one that she hopes to keep hosting for years to come.

“I want them to be able to embrace their natural hair, walk away with education, walk away with good, quality products, and walk away with knowing that they’re not necessarily by themselves in this natural hair journey,” Davis said.

The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, Saturday June 4.

There will be food, vendors, a fashion show, laughs, performances, and more. Tickets will be sold at the door.

And you do not have to have natural or kinky hair to participate. All are welcome.

