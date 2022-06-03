Moonlight Movie Night in Newberry cancelled

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Newberry has announced the cancellation of tonight’s Moonlight Movie Night.

Officials say the movie night in Memorial Park is cancelled due to high winds.

All other First Friday events will still take place until 9 p.m. tonight.

