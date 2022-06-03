Lexington County man receives twenty five year sentence in heroin trafficking case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington County man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison following his conviction in a heroin trafficking case.

Angel Misael Ibarra, 24, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin to twenty five years. He was convicted on:

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more

Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol

Possession of Methamphetamine

Ibarra received 25 years on the trafficking charge with concurrent sentences of 5 years on the weapon charge, 1 year on the unlawful carrying charge and 3 years on the possession charge.

In September of 2018 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) collected intelligence about Ibarra who had moved into Lexington county. Ibarra, also known as ‘Ace’, was determined to be distributing heroin by investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s department (LCSD).

LCSD opened their own investigation into Ibarra and began surveillance. Investigators said they saw him going back and forth to a shed behind his home and other suspicious behaviors that indicated he was trafficking.

After confirming he was selling heroin, LCSD narcotics agents obtained a search warrant. On Sept. 24, 2018 they executed on it.

During the search they found 97 grams of heroin, three digital scales, $6,000 in cash, cutting agents, and balloons used for packaging. Investigators also seized two rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the shed.

Inside his home another scale, additional balloons and more rounds of ammunition were found. Investigators said they found methamphetamine and over $1,500 in cash inside the house.

Ibarra was arrested by LCSD SWAT and narcotics agents during a traffic stop near the house that day. Investigators found $2,000 in cash in his wallet and a Glock handgun with hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Ibarra was convicted following a trial which began on May 23, 2022 and ended May 25, 2022. He is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

