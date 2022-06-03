SkyView
Kershaw Co. searching for missing woman

Leslie Lemoine
Leslie Lemoine(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Leslie Lemoine of Lugoff.

According to officials, Lemoine’s family said the 46-year-old has been missing since the middle of March.

If you have any information on the location of Leslie Lemoine, please contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

