Kershaw Co. searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Leslie Lemoine of Lugoff.

According to officials, Lemoine’s family said the 46-year-old has been missing since the middle of March.

If you have any information on the location of Leslie Lemoine, please contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.