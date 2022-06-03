SkyView
Heavy police presence in West Columbia neighborhoods near Sunset Blvd

LCSD was at the scene in West Columbia Friday afternoon.
LCSD was at the scene in West Columbia Friday afternoon.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An incident in a West Columbia neighborhood has a heavy police presence in the area Friday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said it is an active scene.

Lexington Medical Center confirmed this incident does not involve their campus. Law enforcement was reported in the neighborhoods north of the campus near Sunset Blvd.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn new information.

