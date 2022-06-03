Heavy police presence in West Columbia neighborhoods near Sunset Blvd

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An incident in a West Columbia neighborhood has a heavy police presence in the area Friday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said it is an active scene.

Lexington Medical Center confirmed this incident does not involve their campus. Law enforcement was reported in the neighborhoods north of the campus near Sunset Blvd.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn new information.

