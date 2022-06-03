Hazmat spill on I-26 east in Calhoun Co. halts traffic

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hazardous material spill on I-26 east in Calhoun County has stalled traffic, according to the SC Dept. of Transportation.

The spill happened around 6:25 a.m. 2 miles west of exit 125. The two right lanes of I-26 east are closed as crews work to clean up.

Troopers are urging caution for people traveling through the area.

Calhoun County: Two lanes of I-26 eastbound near the 123 mile marker are blocked. The left lane is open. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ZK37eSWkzl — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 3, 2022

There have been no reports of injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

