Hazmat spill on I-26 east in Calhoun Co. halts traffic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hazardous material spill on I-26 east in Calhoun County has stalled traffic, according to the SC Dept. of Transportation.

The spill happened around 6:25 a.m. 2 miles west of exit 125. The two right lanes of I-26 east are closed as crews work to clean up.

Troopers are urging caution for people traveling through the area.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

