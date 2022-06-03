FDA report shows issues at West Columbia pharmaceutical company under recall

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An FDA report shows issues at the Nephron facility in West Columbia that is under a recall of over 2.1 million doses of medicine.

In the report obtained by WIS, inspectors from the organization made seven observations during inspections at the building, located in the 4500 block of East 12th St.

The inspections happened between March, 28, 2022 and April 20, 2022.

Observation 1

“There is a failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy and the failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications where or not the batch has been already distributed.”

Observation 2

“Aseptic processing areas are deficient regarding the system for monitoring environmental conditions.”

Observation 3

“Test procedures relative to appropriate laboratory testing for sterility are not written and followed.”

Observation 4

“Procedures designed to prevent microbial contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile did not include adequate validation of the aseptic process.”

Observation 5

“All records of production and control associated with a batch of drug product were not maintained

(b) (4) after the expiration date.”

Observation 6

“Laboratory records are deficient in that they do not include the initials and signature of the person reviewing the record for accuracy.”

Observation 7

“Your outsourcing facility compounds drug products using bulk drug substances that cannot be used in compounding under section 503B because they (a) are not used to compound drug products that appear on the drug shortage list in effect under section 506E of the Act and (b) do not appear on a list developed by FDA of bulk drug substances for which there is a clinical need. Specifically, your firm compounds glycopyrrolate.”

