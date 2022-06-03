SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Debate date set for Democratic candidates for governor

State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the frontrunners in South Carolina’s five-candidate Democratic gubernatorial primary.(Mary Green)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers for the Democratic gubernatorial debate announced it is scheduled for Friday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Columbia.

The debate will be airing on airing on SCETV.

Previous Coverage:

Democratic candidates for SC governor yet to debate, with less than two weeks until election

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
SLED investigating in West Columbia after suspect killed in gunfire exchange
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead

Latest News

A collision on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 at Hope Ferry Road has caused both inbound and...
Sunset Blvd. in Lexington shut-down due to collision
Former school president James E. Clark is suing SC state for unpaid wages.
SC State sued by former university president
wis
FIRST ALERT- Gusty winds and heavy rain for this evening, drier for your weekend
Leslie Lemoine
Kershaw Co. searching for missing woman