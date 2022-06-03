Debate date set for Democratic candidates for governor
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers for the Democratic gubernatorial debate announced it is scheduled for Friday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Columbia.
The debate will be airing on airing on SCETV.
