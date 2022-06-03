SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CRFD: Fire damages storage area of gas station, cause under investigation

CRFD: Fire damages storage area of gas station, cause under investigation
CRFD: Fire damages storage area of gas station, cause under investigation(CRFD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire that damaged a storage area of a gas station in Richland County is under investigation.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department responded to a gas station near Greystone Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive for a structure fire at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Midlands law enforcement leaders to sit down with local gang leaders to discuss ending gun violence
wis
FIRST ALERT- Storms this afternoon/evening - Lower humidity for the weekend
File Photo of Lake Wateree.
Camden man drowns in Kershaw County lake
The gun shop owner said he didn’t agree with the idea of banning the sale of certain...
Former Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings