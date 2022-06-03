CRFD: Fire damages storage area of gas station, cause under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire that damaged a storage area of a gas station in Richland County is under investigation.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department responded to a gas station near Greystone Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive for a structure fire at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Just before 7:30 Friday morning @ColaFire 2nd Shift crews were dispatched to a gas station near Greystone Boulevard & Stoneridge Drive for a reported structure fire.



Fire was found on the outside of a storage area for the station and the flames had started to spread to the roof.

Officials say crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

