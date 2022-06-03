SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition

U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a man who parked near the Capitol building.(Twitter/Capitol Police via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A man was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol after police said they found him with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police reported officers approached 53-year-old Jerome Felipe, from Flint, Michigan, after he parked his car near the west side of the Capitol building early Friday morning.

Felipe, a former police officer out of New York, presented officers with a fake badge that said “Department of the Interpol” and told them he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

He later gave them permission to search his vehicle where officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition, according to Capitol Police.

They reported officers did not find any real guns.

Felipe was arrested and faces charges of unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Capitol Police reported they are still working to determine Felipe’s reason for being near the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
LCSD was at the scene of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon in West Columbia.
SLED investigating in West Columbia after suspect killed in gunfire exchange
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead

Latest News

State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic candidates for SC governor to debate
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
Former school president James E. Clark is suing SC state for unpaid wages.
SC State sued by former university president
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas