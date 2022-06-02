SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WWE SmackDown live in Greenville on Friday

WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Greenville
WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Greenville(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown will be live in Greenville on Friday!

The event is Aug. 5 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:45 p.m. Tickets went on sale June 10 and are still available.

FOX Carolina News will be outside The Well starting at 3 p.m. on Friday for a meet-and-greet with anchor Justin Dougherty and First Alert chief meteorologist Kendra Kent.

Our team will have games, photo opportunities and a poster-making station before the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

And as always, you can catch Friday Night SmackDown on FOX Carolina every Friday at 8 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Green is accused of threatening a man with a gun after an argument over money.
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
DHEC confirms 23 cases of monkeypox in S.C., vaccines very limited

Latest News

Russian court to read verdict in Brittney Griner case
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing man
RV found, search continues for missing Sumter Co. man
Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
Conrad Sands Slayton, 40, (left) is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor...
2 former Goose Creek officers arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation