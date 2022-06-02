Village Idiot Pizza whips up its featured pie for June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brian Glynn, owner of Village Idiot Pizza, stops by the Soda City Live Kitchen to whip up the pizza restaurant’s featured pizza for June, “The Domino Effect.’

Village Idiot Pizza has been in the Midlands for over three decades and has three locations across Columbia.

Visit Village Idiot at its Five Points location at 2009 Devine Street, its Olympia Mills location at 612 Whaley Steet, or in Forest Acres at 4517 Forest Drive.

The restaurants are open Tuesday to Sunday and hours vary by location.

For more information, visit villageidiotpizza.com

