Three arrests made in connection with deadly Saddletrail Road shooting

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested after a shooting left one teen dead and one injured on May 21.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Dashan King, 20 on Wednesday, June 1.

A 16-year-old juvenile and 17-year-old Savion Thomas were also arrested Thursday, May 26.

King has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to RCSD.

RELATED STORY | Richland One issues statement after student shot on Saddletrail Road

The juvenile suspect and Thomas are also charged with murder. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Thomas will be charged as an adult, and both minor suspects have been booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around 5 p.m. on May 21 for reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were found with gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, the two victims were rushed to an area hospital, and the 17-year-old died from his injuries.

“We are tired of seeing families grieve the loss of their children,” Sheriff Lott said. “Families are either watching their loved ones be buried or incarcerated and we will not tolerate the senseless violence here. I’ve said many times before that this is a community problem and I am taking action to engage the community and address it.”

