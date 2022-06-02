Soda City Live: Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar offering shots of desert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tipsy Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar will be just one of the business vendors for the 6th Annual South Carolina Freedom Fest.

Tipsy Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar is a small local bakery that specializes in cakes, cupcakes pies and more.

The mobile business also offers dairy, sugar, and gluten-free treats vegan and keto also.

They proudly serve South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia as well.

For more information about the Tipsy Mobile Bar and Desert Bar, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.