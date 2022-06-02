SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar offering shots of desert

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tipsy Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar will be just one of the business vendors for the 6th Annual South Carolina Freedom Fest.

Tipsy Mobile Bar and Dessert Bar is a small local bakery that specializes in cakes, cupcakes pies and more.

The mobile business also offers dairy, sugar, and gluten-free treats vegan and keto also.

They proudly serve South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia as well.

For more information about the Tipsy Mobile Bar and Desert Bar, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis
Attorney General’s office closes case on Sumter Co. Sheriff sexual assault allegations over insufficient evidence
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

J. Wick Candle and Co.
Soda City Live: Locally-owned natural candles
Interested in receiving a free bike helmet for your child? The Law Office of Kenneth Berger is...
Soda City Live: Free bike helmet giveaway for kids
Village Idiot Pizza whips up its featured pie for June
Village Idiot Pizza whips up its featured pie for June
Village Idiot Pizza whips up its featured pie for June
Village Idiot Pizza whips up its featured pie for June