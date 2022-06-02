Soda City Live: Locally-owned natural candles
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - J. Wick & Co. will be just one of the local business vendors for the 6th Annual South Carolina Freedom Fest.
Owner, Jasmin Lee created her all-natural soy wax candles and wax melts with thoughtful craftmanship.
