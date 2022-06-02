Soda City Live: Free bike helmet giveaway for kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Interested in receiving a free bike helmet for your child? The Law Office of Kenneth Berger is hosting a bike helmet giveaway this Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s to promote bicycle safety and emphasize the importance of wearing a properly-fitted helmet. According to the National Safety Council, a properly fitted, Consumer Product Safety Commission-regulated helmet can reduce the risk of head injuries by more than 50 percent.

The law firm will provide educational flyers along with the helmets to teach children and their parents how they can stay safe while biking.

The Law Office of Kenneth Berger is at 5205 Forest Drive in Columbia. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.

There will be 100 bicycle helmets of varying sizes on-site for children ages five to 16.

They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids are encouraged to customize their helmets at the decoration stations with weatherproof stickers.

