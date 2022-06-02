Midlands law enforcement leaders to sit down with local gang leaders to discuss ending gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local law enforcement leaders are planning to attend a meeting with local gangs to talk about ending gun violence.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook both plan on attending the sit down which will be held Saturday at 12 p.m.

According to organizers, several local gangs plan on forming a new organization called G.A.N.G.S. (Getting a New Generation Started) IN PEACE.

Organizers of the event released a statement that is said to have come from the gangs’ leaders:

We have a voice now. It’s going to take the streets to change the streets. In order to build a village, you must rebuild the community.

