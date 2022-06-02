The Palmetto Opera presents the “Great Moments in Italian Opera”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Opera emphasizes human emotion and imagination. And when it’s Italian opera, there are several other qualities brought to the stage for your listening pleasure. Like this coming Sunday at the Koger Center.

Dr. Peter Barton is the artistic director and the chair of The Palmetto Opera. Tina Johnson is a member and on the board of directors. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on the WIS set to invite viewers to get a pleasing earful of some of the best known operatic pieces, many of which are used in modern culture.

Sunday, they will present Great Moments in Italian Opera. You’ll enjoy the group’s full-scale concert with orchestra featuring a local and international cast.

Great Moments in Italian Opera from Bel Canto to Verismo is an extravaganza of fun, best-loved Italian operas, laughter, and an elegant after-performance party to meet the cast.

The concert features some of the most famous and well-known operatic arias, duets, and quartets with orchestra from Puccini’s La Bohéme, Verdi’s La Traviata, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and more.Master of Ceremonies will be Dr. Peter Barton. In addition to beautifully belting out several notes on stage, Dr. Barton will add commentary ahead of the performances, giving the audience more knowledge of what they’re hearing.

The Palmetto Opera presents Great Moments in Italian Opera this Sunday, June 5th at 3 p.m. The full-scale concert with orchestra will be at The Koger Center in downtown Columbia.

Tickets start at $45. Call the box office at 803-251-2222 to purchase yours or visit https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1128

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.