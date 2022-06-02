SkyView
Kershaw Co. Sheriff signs agreement to provide police services to Bethune

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan signed an agreement with the Mayor of Bethune to provide police services to the town.

Bethune is a small town northeast of Camden.

Mayor Susan Holley agreed to fund a KCSO deputy to provide services in the town, full-time. For the time being, the CORE team is currently rotating deputies until a full-time deputy is hired.

The agreement went into effect Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is interested in the job, click here.

