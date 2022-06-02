Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that left six-year-old Winston Hunter dead in Orangeburg.

On June 1, 2022 the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in New York was contacted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office about an arrest warrant for Seth Phillips. Phillips is charged with murder in connection to the May 13, 2022 shooting that killed hunter.

In addition to Phillips, three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting. They are:

Michael Lloyd, 20

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19

A currently unidentified 17-year-old

Lloyd was arrested in Ontario, New York.

The 19-year-old Phillips is a resident of Farmington in New York and has been arrested as a fugitive. He is currently at the Ontario County Jail without bail and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.