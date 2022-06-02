FIRST ALERT- Friday will bring more humidity and strong storms to the area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT Friday for Rain and Storms that could produce gusty winds and localized flooding

Hurricane Season Started yesterday and the Hurricane Center is Watching a strong tropical wave between Cuba and Mexico that could develop into the first system of the season.

This weekend temperatures and humidity will drop to comfortable levels through the weekend

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY - There is a marginal risk of strong storms for most of the Midlands.

A cold front moves in Friday and brings a 60% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening. The storms may contain gusty winds, and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding.

Saturday and Sunday is a bit cooler after the front passes through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

In the Tropics, Invest 91-L is a strong tropical wave between Cuba and Mexico that has a 90% chance of developing into the first system of the season. The first name on the 2022 Atlantic list is Alex. Right now models have it moving closer to Florida by Saturday. After impacting Florida, forecast models are in good agreement with this system moving out into the Atlantic but far enough away from Georgia and South Carolina that no direct impacts will be felt. However, watch for higher surf and rip current issues at the beach.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and muggy

Saturday: An early morning shower (20%). Otherwise, lower humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine and clouds

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity not too bad

Monday: Low 90s with mostly sunny skies

