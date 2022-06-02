Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting had ties to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the four people killed by a gunman who opened fire in a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma has ties to Greenville.

Dr. Stephanie Husen was one of the victims, along with Dr. Preston Phillips, receptionist Amanda Glenn and a patient, William Love.

Husen was a D.O. specializing in sports medicine. She completed an internship and residency at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

In 2009 she graduated from a primary care sports medicine fellowship at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas, an orthopedics practice that is part of Prisma Health in Greenville.

According to Prisma, Dr. Husen enjoyed assisting high school athletes. She also provided coverage for the OKC Energy soccer team and the Tulsa Oilers hockey team.

In her free time, Husen spent time outdoors with family, friends and her dogs. She liked running, listening to live music, playing tennis and water skiing.

Police said the gunman in Tulsa was targeting the other doctor killed in the shooting, who had previously operated on him.

