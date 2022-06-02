Columbia law firm to give away bike helmets to children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Law Office of Kenneth Berger is hosting a bike helmet giveaway as part of its giving program.

The law firm will give away free helmets for children on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the firm’s Giving (Every) Tuesday program.

The owner of the firm, Kenneth Berger, is the principal author and editor of the book on TBI Litigation for the South Carolina bar and was the 2021 Vice Chair of the South Carolina Brain Injury Leadership Council.

“When we were thinking of ways we could better help the community, a bike helmet giveaway seemed like a great fit to help reduce TBIs among our youth,” said officials.

