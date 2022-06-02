SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Paris Brothers, Inc., is recalling some of its cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The following cheeses produced May 4, 5, and 6 are being recalled:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Shipping cartons with the recalled products bear the lot codes 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022. Individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages.

The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota. They were delivered to one store in Mississippi and one store in Florida.

The recall is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses from the recalled cheeses have been reported as of Wednesday, according to the FDA announcement.

Customers who bought the cheeses are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses of medicine, equipment
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis
Attorney General’s office closes case on Sumter Co. Sheriff sexual assault allegations over insufficient evidence
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
South Carolina flag
Democratic gubernatorial debate planned in the week before the primary
J. Wick Candle and Co.
Soda City Live: J Wick and Co Candle Company
wis
FIRST ALERT- Friday will bring more humidity and strong storms to the area