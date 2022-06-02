Capture Columbia aims to retain young talent in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to retain young people in the Midlands, Columbia Opportunity Resource is back with its second annual Capture Columbia, summer retention program for students.

The free program is for college students who intern or work in the greater Columbia region.

Capture Columbia consists of six events over the course of the summer that provide opportunities to connect to professionals in the Midlands and build a network to help jumpstart students careers locally.

COR says the purpose of Capture Columbia is to inspire young people to stay in the Midlands, as well as open their eyes to opportunities available to them.

From June 7 to August 9 Capture Columbia will meet on select Tuesday’s – outside of working hours -- at different locations across the greater Columbia area.

See full schedule from COR, below:

June 7: Kickoff to Capture Columbia Capture Columbia will kick off with a networking power session at Savage Craft Ale Works featuring a panel of community leaders. At the kickoff event, the participants will receive their passports for the program.

June 14: Behind the Scenes (BTS) with BullStreet and the Columbia Fireflies Each event is infused with insider experiences — at this event, participants will enjoy a rooftop networking hour and an exclusive update on burgeoning developments within the BullStreet District. The evening will conclude with a Columbia Fireflies game.

June 28: Explore & Restore our Rivers Participants will spend a morning with the Congaree Riverkeeper to learn how to access our rivers followed by an hour of service to clean the areas.

July 12: Morning on Main Street Starting on Boyd Plaza, participants will split into smaller groups for a walking tour of the Main Street District, meeting business owners and exploring historic sites along the way.

July 26: Discovering #RealColumbiaSC Districts (new!) New this year, Discovering #RealColumbiaSC Districts will take participants across the greater Columbia region to meet with community leaders who manage the entertainment districts. Students will have the opportunity to share ideas on how to improve the districts and “be the broker” for vacant openings in their neighborhood.

August 9: Capture Columbia Graduation Great ideas and positive energy will fill the room at graduation as each group presents their ideas to city leaders, business owners and community power players. Students who participated in at least four events throughout the summer will be honored with a special commemoration at the graduation ceremony. "

For those interested in more information, visit COR’s website.

