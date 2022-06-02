Camden man drowns in Kershaw County lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man drowned in Lake Wateree Wednesday night.

The Kershaw County Coroner David West said the 54-year-old victim was from Camden. He was identified as Douglas Belton Jr.

West said Belton was at the Buck Hill Landing on the Lugoff side of the lake with some friends. West said at around 6:53 p.m. a 9-1-1 caller asked for help after Belton walked of the dock and never came back up.

