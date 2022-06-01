SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Whitewater Center opening new locations

Two of the locations are now open with another coming in 2023.
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday.

The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon).

Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines Climbing gym in Sioux City, Iowa and the website gravelmap.com with information on access and route information for gravel cycling.

“Whitewater’s focus is to identify, protect, and promote compelling destinations to get outside. The southeastern United States was a logical starting point because of the remarkable recreational amenities available in this part of the world,” said Jeff Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Whitewater, in a press release.

Whitewater Pisgah and Santee will be open immediately while Grayson will open in 2023. Additionally, Long Lines Climbing opens June 12.

For more information about Whitewater Center and its other locations, visit whitewater.org.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: New ice trail becomes cool feature at U.S. National Whitewater Center

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged
File photo of police tape.
2-year-old dead after being hit by car in Sumter
Police lights
Richland Co. investigators believe shooting that injured 2-year-old was accidental

Latest News

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses medicine, equipment
Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle swerved off the road on May 30, around...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Saluda crash