Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday.

The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon).

Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines Climbing gym in Sioux City, Iowa and the website gravelmap.com with information on access and route information for gravel cycling.

“Whitewater’s focus is to identify, protect, and promote compelling destinations to get outside. The southeastern United States was a logical starting point because of the remarkable recreational amenities available in this part of the world,” said Jeff Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Whitewater, in a press release.

Whitewater Pisgah and Santee will be open immediately while Grayson will open in 2023. Additionally, Long Lines Climbing opens June 12.

For more information about Whitewater Center and its other locations, visit whitewater.org.

