WATCH: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office holds conference to address rape allegations

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to address rape allegations.

The department said the conference at 1281 N. Main Street in Sumter will address the rape allegations made against Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Officials announced that the case will not be prosecuted. Dennis was previously accused by a former female lieutenant alleging the sheriff raped her in his home in 1997 and inappropriately touched her in 2004. They said the results of the investigation said the accusations, “they did not happen.”

A 200 page report was written by Peter McCoy which was turned into SLED and the State Attorney General’s Office and the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office. McCoy was asked to investigate the allegations. McCoy is former U.S. attorney, member of the House of Representatives, and prosecutor of the 9th judicial circuit.

