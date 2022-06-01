SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada, where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the U.S. West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Investigators released footage of an alleged assault on a student by an assistant principal in...
VIDEO: Cayce police release footage of alleged assault of student by assistant principal

Latest News

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis
Rape accusations against Sumter Sheriff to not be prosecuted, lawyer says claims didn’t happen
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic candidates for SC governor yet to debate, with less than two weeks until election
FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the...
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
A couple in Missouri is facing child abuse and neglect charges years after police started their...
Couple facing child abuse, neglect charges in ‘child torture’ case, investigators say