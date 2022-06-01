Travelers Rest makes ‘15 Best U.S. Small Towns for a Summer Vacation’ list

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travelers Rest landed on Travel + Leisure’s list of the best 15 U.S. small towns that are ideal for a summer getaway.

The magazine said the Upstate town that also goes by the nickname “TR” is exactly as the name describes.

“For more than three centuries, Travelers Rest, located in northwest South Carolina, has served as a resting place for those who making their way over the Blue Ridge Mountains,” the magazine said. “Now an inviting town of 5,152 inhabitants, “TR” is home to several popular restaurants.”

Restaurants like Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, lodging like Hotel Domestique, and parks like Trailblazer Park were among the recommended must-dos.

The magazine said there’s just something about a small town in summer that hits a little differently.

