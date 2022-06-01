Sumter County searching for man connected to domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-year-old Buddie Davis Jr.

Davis is accused of getting into a verbal altercation with a woman and assaulting her.

He is also accused of taking the victim’s phone and not letting her leave during the incident.

Officials are asking if you see Davis to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (803)436-2000.

