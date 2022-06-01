SkyView
Soda City Live: Quit smoking once and for all

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today’s focus in today’s Be Well Wednesday is on helping you quit smoking. For good.

But it’s tough, isn’t it.

Donna Fox is a registered nurse at Lexington Medical Center. She’s the coordinator of the hospital’s smoking cessation program. She joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to offer hope to the many people desperate to finally have success.

See the attached flyer for information on the upcoming classes. They are all free. Be sure to register by calling 803-358-6168.

