Soda City Live: Get ready to ride in the Royal Rumble

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What perfect weather we’re having to get on your motorcycle. If you love to ride - and enjoy a little poker on the side - get ready for the 2022 Royal Rumble. The upcoming fundraising event will feature a charity ride, raffle, 50/50, live music and so much more.

Beth Lowrie is the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia. And Ted Bauer is the group’s marketing and development manager. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite the public to join in the worthy cause.

This Saturday starting at 10 a.m., Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Columbia will host its second charity ride, the Royal Rumble. It takes place around the Lake Murray area. The Royal Rumble event includes a charity ride where riders stop at local businesses to collect five playing cards. The best hand wins $500. Registration for the ride starts at 10 a.m. at the 378 Bar & Grill in Lexington and includes stops at The Root Cellar, TB’s Shack, LJ’s Par & Grill, and Kilo Charlies. Last bike in is 4 p.m. at the 378 Bar & Grill.

The registration fee is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger, including entry into the poker hand. The event also features music, a 50/50, and large raffle. All proceeds from the fundraiser will support RMHC Columbia to fund the Ronald McDonald House, Family Room, and other family-focused programs.

Community support is what allows RMHC to fulfill its mission to improve the health and well-being of children. The Royal Rumble is going to be a fun way to raise funds and spread awareness of the programs.

To pre-register and get more information, head to www.rmhcofcolumbia.org/RoyalRumble.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.