Saluda County collision leaves one dead, one injured

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle swerved off the road on May 30, around 11 p.m. on Hightower Road.
One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle swerved off the road on May 30, around 11 p.m. on Hightower Road.(WLBT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle swerved off the road.

Investigators say the car accident occurred on May 30, around 11 p.m. on Hightower Road.

The driver of the vehicle is from Evans, Georgia and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the South Carolina highway Patrol, the accident is still under investigation.

