SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police rescue two fawns after mother is killed on highway

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two fawns have been recently orphaned but they aren’t being left to survive on their own, thanks to police in Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the fawns that were saved after their mother was killed on a highway.

The mother was reportedly killed on Interstate 70 and the fawns were found nearby.

The doe and buck were taken to an animal rehabilitation facility near Zanesville, Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Richland Co. investigators believe shooting that injured 2-year-old was accidental
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
Undercover child sex sting arrests 11 men across the Midlands
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting
Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary...
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine