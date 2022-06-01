New study links coffee drinking to lowered risk of death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine is showing an association between drinking coffee and a reduced risk of death.

The study looked at the consumption of sugar-sweetened, artificially sweetened and unsweetened coffee. The authors used data from the UK Biobank. A total of 171, 616 people participated, with follow-up starting in 2009 and ending in 2018.

During the seven years 3,177 deaths were reported, which included 1725 cancer deaths and 628 cardiovascular related deaths. The authors said in their results for unsweetened coffee drinkers, “...had lower risks for all-cause mortality after adjustment for lifestyle, sociodemographic, and clinical factors...”

They also wrote, “The association between artificially sweetened coffee and mortality was less consistent.”

They concluded, “Moderate consumption of unsweetened and sugar-sweetened coffee was associated with lower risk for death.”

You can find out more information about the study at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.