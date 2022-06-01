SkyView
Lexington One to provide summer meals program

Lexington One will begin providing no cost summer meals.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - District officials with Lexington County School District One said the district will begin offering a summer meal program.

The program will have no cost for all children 18 and under and for individuals with disabilities up to 21 years old.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals must be eaten on site at the cafeteria.

Organizers said no meals will be served on Monday, July 4, 2022 for the Fourth of July holiday. The last day of service in the program will be July 28, 2022.

Locations included in the program are Centerville Elementary, Pelion Elementary and Red Bank Elementary. Children do not have to attend Lexington County School District One schools to receive free food.

