SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos vía AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The seven-person civil jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice,” meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Depp hasn’t been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He’s spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged
File photo of police tape.
2-year-old dead after being hit by car in Sumter
Police lights
Richland Co. investigators believe shooting that injured 2-year-old was accidental

Latest News

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a recall on May 18, 2022.
Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses medicine, equipment
FILE - This image released by the National Park Service, shows a collapsed beachfront home...
Here’s how the government wants to disaster-proof your home
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
FILE - FBI director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee...
Wray: FBI blocked planned cyberattack on children’s hospital