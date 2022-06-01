SkyView
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

**WARNING: We want to warn you that some people may find the video disturbing**

The video from a traffic camera shows a car hitting the back of a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard and going over the motorcycle.

The passenger on the back of the motorcycle is thrown off the front while the driver of the bike is trapped underneath the car.

People who witnessed the crash, along with police officers, rush to the vehicle and begin to push the car in order to help free the trapped biker.

“As the summer season is picking up, please remember to slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe! It only takes a moment to cause a crash,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Police also advise drivers to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles.

Thankfully, the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were treated at the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

