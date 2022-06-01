FIRST ALERT- Prepare for some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will reach the upper 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Daytime highs temperatures will go up to the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday

Hurricane Season Starts Today

Rain chances return to the forecast Friday as a cold front moves in from the west. Rain Chance 40%

In the tropics, There’s a 70% chance of tropical development for the remnants of Hurricane Agatha becoming Alex, our 1st named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Stay Tuned.

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

We reach the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching 96. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds on to the region.

Thursday we have mid to upper 90s as southern flow takes hold. Expect mostly sunny skies once again and the air is a bit muggy.

wis (wis weather)

A cold front moves in Friday and brings a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday is a bit cooler after the front passes through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Forecast Update

Wednesday: Mid 90s with sunshine and a few passing clouds and less than a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a little humidity and temps in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few late afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s and muggy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.