Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car

Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Richland County was arrested after authorities said they found her child locked in a hot vehicle.

Investigators from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were called to the 2700 block of Decker Blvd on May 27, 2022 at around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a child trapped in a car.

When they arrived they found an 18-month-old inside a car with the windows rolled up. Investigators said the child was, “...in distress, sweating and crying.” Deputies broke a window and rescued them.

A witness said they saw Elizabeth Newcomb leave the vehicle at around 12 p.m. and walk into a plasma donation center at around noon. They called 911 after they saw there was a child in the vehicle. The child was reportedly in the car for at least an hour and a half.

Newcomb admitted to investigators to being the driver of the vehicle and that she had intentionally left her child in the car while making a donation. She was arrested at the scene and charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child. The toddler was taken to DSS for custody.

Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This case does not involve an absent-minded parent forgetting their child.”

Lott continued, “A mother chose to leave her 18-month-old in a vehicle, unattended in 90-degree weather. Let me be clear, if you chose to make the same choice this mother did, you will be arrested.”

