SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia Police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing

Goodwin is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
Goodwin is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left one man dead last month.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Andra Goodwin has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an incident on the 100 block of Wilkes Road Sunday, May 22.

RELATED STORY | Deadly stabbing under investigation in Columbia

Officials say Goodwin is accused of starting an argument and physical altercation with Anthony Suber and stabbing him.

Suber was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Goodwin has been booked and remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Investigators released footage of an alleged assault on a student by an assistant principal in...
VIDEO: Cayce police release footage of alleged assault of student by assistant principal

Latest News

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis
Rape accusations against Sumter Sheriff to not be prosecuted, lawyer says claims didn’t happen
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic candidates for SC governor yet to debate, with less than two weeks until election
Gloria Satterfield and Alex Murdaugh
Court filing: Alex Murdaugh admits he owes housekeeper’s sons $4.3M
Elizabeth Newcomb, 22, was arrested by RCSD after investigators found her child inside a car.
Deputies arrest mother in Richland County after toddler found alone in hot car