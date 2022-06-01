Columbia Police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left one man dead last month.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Andra Goodwin has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an incident on the 100 block of Wilkes Road Sunday, May 22.

Officials say Goodwin is accused of starting an argument and physical altercation with Anthony Suber and stabbing him.

Suber was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Goodwin has been booked and remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

