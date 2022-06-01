West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses medicine, equipment
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia-based Nephron Sterile Compounding Center LLC is recalling 2.1 million doses of medicine and medical equipment. The enforcement report filed by the FDA says the products listed in the recall have a , “Lack of Assurance of Sterility.”
In total the company is recalling 2,158,351 products, that include syringes and bags. The nationwide recall started on May 18, 2022.
Products listed in the report include:
- 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection
- Calcium Gluconate Injection
- Epinephrine Injection
- Fentanyl Citrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection
- Glycopyrrolate Injection
- Hydromorphone HCl Injection
- Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection
- Labetalol HCl Injection
- Lidocaine HCl Injection
- Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection
- Oxytocin 30 Units/500 mL
- Phenylephrine HCl Injection
- Rocuronium Bromide Injection
- Succinylcholine Chloride Injection
A full listing of the impacted products can be found in the report, linked here.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.