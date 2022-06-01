West Columbia based pharmaceutical company recalls 2.1 million doses medicine, equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia-based Nephron Sterile Compounding Center LLC is recalling 2.1 million doses of medicine and medical equipment. The enforcement report filed by the FDA says the products listed in the recall have a , “Lack of Assurance of Sterility.”

In total the company is recalling 2,158,351 products, that include syringes and bags. The nationwide recall started on May 18, 2022.

Products listed in the report include:

8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection

Calcium Gluconate Injection

Epinephrine Injection

Fentanyl Citrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection

Glycopyrrolate Injection

Hydromorphone HCl Injection

Ketamine Hydrochloride Injection

Labetalol HCl Injection

Lidocaine HCl Injection

Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection

Oxytocin 30 Units/500 mL

Phenylephrine HCl Injection

Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection

A full listing of the impacted products can be found in the report, linked here.

