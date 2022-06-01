Awareness: The future of automation and it’s impact on rural areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you noticed how rapidly technology has changed over the years? There are so many inventions where humans are no longer needed to for operation. Dr. Patrick Dicks joins us for this week’s ‘Awareness’ to discuss the future of automation.

The creation of automation has introduced us to some pretty cool inventions, self driving cars, automated cameras, older examples of automated technology include kitchen tools, or even ventilators. Experts say as technology continues to advance, eventually there really won’t be a need for employers because machines will replace hands on work. This week on ‘Awareness,’ Dr. Patrick Dicks, an automation expert explains why it’s important more than ever now to have back up skills.

Dr. Patrick Dicks explains the impact automation will have on rural, Black communities as well as women.

Billie Jean Shaw shares her ‘Final Thought’ about automation.

