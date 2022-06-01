AMBER Alerts headed to Instagram in partnership with NCMEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Justice AMBER Alert system is heading to Instagram starting this week.

Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, shared that the alert system is coming to the platform with a partnership with the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The alert system was implemented in 1996 and has helped with recovering over 1,100 children nationwide. Facebook added AMBER Alerts in 2015.

Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said, “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

The company shared that the new alerts on Instagram will show up on user feeds. They will include a photo, description of the child, location of their last sighting and other details. The alert will also include a way for people to link to law enforcement if they think they’ve seen the child in their area.

