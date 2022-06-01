SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

AMBER Alerts headed to Instagram in partnership with NCMEC

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Justice AMBER Alert system is heading to Instagram starting this week.

Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, shared that the alert system is coming to the platform with a partnership with the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The alert system was implemented in 1996 and has helped with recovering over 1,100 children nationwide. Facebook added AMBER Alerts in 2015.

Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said, “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

The company shared that the new alerts on Instagram will show up on user feeds. They will include a photo, description of the child, location of their last sighting and other details. The alert will also include a way for people to link to law enforcement if they think they’ve seen the child in their area.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
11 arrested in Midlands sexual exploitation of minors sting operation
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged
File photo of police tape.
2-year-old dead after being hit by car in Sumter
Investigators released footage of an alleged assault on a student by an assistant principal in...
VIDEO: Cayce police release footage of alleged assault of student by assistant principal

Latest News

AMBER Alerts are heading to Instagram
wis
FIRST ALERT- Prepare for some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will reach the upper 90s.
Javon Croft
1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver
A new study links coffee drinking with lowered risk of death.
New study links coffee drinking to lowered risk of death